At least 4 people sickened in hazmat incident outside apartment building in downtown LA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least four people fell ill in a hazardous materials incident Thursday morning in downtown Los Angeles, officials said.

Firefighter-paramedics were medically assessing the patients, who complained of illness "within and outside of an apartment building following their possible exposure to an unspecified substance on a sidewalk," the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement. "No escalating or off-site hazard has been identified."

The patients' conditions were not immediately known.

The LAFD's Hazardous Materials Task Force responded in accordance with protocol, the Fire Department said.

A spokesperson for the Alhambra Police Department said officers were serving a search warrant at the scene. No other information about the warrant was available, and it was unclear if the the case was connected to the hazmat incident.

The cause of the patients' illness was under investigation.

Second Street was closed between Central Avenue and San Pedro Street. No estimate of when the street would be reopened was given. Drivers were urged to take alternative routes.

