Legendary Dodgers announcer Jaime Jarrín speaks out in support of immigrants amid raids

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Jaime Jarrín, the former Spanish-Language voice of the Dodgers, is speaking out about the team's recent efforts to help immigrants and how his foundation continues to direct money toward L.A.'s underserved college students.

"I want to express my gratitude for receiving me with open arms when I came as an immigrant," said Jarrín.

Jarrín ruled LA radio for 64 Dodgers seasons. The Ecuador-born announcer retired in 2022, but not before earning a spot in the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame.

When his wife passed away in 2019, Jarrín started the Jaime and Blanca Jarrín Foundation, dedicated to help local college students pay their tuition. The foundation focuses on those students who are seeking degrees in journalism and law.

"We are here to try to help wherever we can by contributing and by giving," said Jorge Jarrín, Jaime's son and the foundation's president.

Jorge says by the end of this year, the foundation will have doled out more than $273,000 in scholarships.

Amid the surge in immigration raids earlier this month, Jaime issued a statement supporting the protestors who took to the streets, posting on Instagram:

"In the face of the injustices and suffering we have witnessed, I am deeply proud of the thousands who have peacefully taken to the streets; raising their voices, refusing to be silenced. Their courage matters. Your presence matters. Do not be afraid. Stand strong. Stay present. Let your voice be heard."

Jaime is also quick to praise how the Dodgers turned down federal agents looking to use the stadium's parking lot as a staging site.

"Dodger Stadium has been my home for 60 plus years," Jaime told Eyewitness News. "And i was so pleased to see that the Dodgers... refused to allow federal agents into the ballpark."

The Dodgers moved slowly in the wake of the immigration raids, with some groups calling for a boycott against the team. But Jorge Jarrín says the Dodgers announcement promise to donate $1 million to local immigrant rights causes showed that the team cares about its Latino fan base.

"We're proud and pleased to see what the Dodgers have done," he said. "(Giving) a million dollars to work with organizations within the city of Los Angeles helping immigrant families."

The elder Jarrín is now 91-years-old, and his retirement three years ago has given him time to reflect back on his life as an immigrant, and his success in the country that welcomed him in 70 years ago.

"We have problems of course, but it is the best country in the world," he said.