Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles to host Summer Concert Series 2025 for their 18th season

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- Through August 30, Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles will be hosting their 18th summer concert series.

The festival will go on every Saturday at differing times through the last Saturday in August, August 30th, and will be held in MacArthur Park, a venue that stands out to represent the heart of Los Angeles' culture and community.

Levitt LA has become a cherished summer tradition since it was first established, providing free performances from artists both local and international that are both family-friendly and deeply rooted in the community.

This year, audiences can expect a vibrant mix of performances from many genres and eras, with a spotlight on local favorites, fresh new talent, and international artists that embody LA's rich cultural background.

This season's lineup features acclaimed performers such as Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band, international renowned Mexican electro-rock Kinky, Los Abandoned, afro fusion sounds Wazumbians, indie soul by Eddie Chacon and the Hip-Hop Family Reunion with a youth breakdancing battle by No Easy Props and Medusa as the headliner.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available from local vendors. This is a non-smoking venue to protect the health of all in attendance.

For a complete calendar of the Levitt LA Summer Season 2025, please visit www.levittlosangeles.org.

MacArthur Park is located at 2230 W. 6th St. Los Angeles, CA 90057. Parking on site will be $15 at Athena Parking (611 Carondelet Street).

For further questions, email info@levittlosangeles.org

