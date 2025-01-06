'Life-threatening' windstorm expected to hit Ventura, LA Counties Tuesday, NWS reports

A life-threatening, destructive windstorm is expected to hit Ventura and Los Angeles counties from Tuesday into Wednesday, the National Weather Service reported.

With the Santa Ana winds in Tuesday's forecast, Ventura County Fire and other Southern California fire departments have begun to put resources in place to protect residents and properties.

"We know things are really dry. We know if there is a fire, it's wind driven. And wind driven fires are our concern," said Andy Van Sciver, the public information officer for Ventura County Fire. "That's the type of fire we had for the Mountain fire and the Franklin Fire, so pre-positioning equipment as we're planning to do will allow us to have resources quickly to the need."

The recent Franklin Fire in Malibu and the Mountain Fire in Camarillo were driven by the strong winds. The forecast for the upcoming wind event isn't as strong as what drove those two wildfires. Still, a Santa Ana wind event in January is unusual.

"We haven't gotten any rain or precipitation this year. Our rainy season starts in October and we haven't gotten any rain at all. So this is abnormal," said Van Sciver.

Residents living in fire prone areas understand that when they hear Red Flag warnings because of winds, it raises concerns.

"Probably tomorrow when the winds kick up I'm not going to leave home I'm going to stay in case I have to evacuate," said Channel Islands resident Margie Bradley. "I don't want to be caught away from home and not be able to get my stuff and get my dog."

