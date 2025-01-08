SoCal Wildfires: How You Can Help

Check out this list of organizations that are helping support displaced families.

As the Palisades, Eaton and Hurst Fires continue to grow, many may wonder, how can I help those that are losing their homes? Here is a list of organizations where you can help those affected by the wildfires.

The Red Cross-Wildfire Relief

Recovering from a wildfire takes time and a diverse network of organizations and services to make sure people have the help they need.

LA Food Bank-Food Assistance after Fires, Earthquakes and other Disasters

The Salvation Army-Donating Goods

Basic needs items are always a necessity for disaster survivors. Our locations may need different goods donations depending on the circumstance, but the most often needed for wildfire survivors include:



Bandanas, work gloves, and other protective clothing items

Bottled water and other packaged drinks

Boxes, barrels, and heavy-duty plastic bags (for survivors to collect their possessions)

Cleaning items such as rags, mops, brooms, and scrub brushes

Device chargers First aid kits

Flashlights and batteries

Gently used or new work boots or rain boots

Hygiene items including soap, detergent, disinfectant, garbage bags, and hand sanitizer

Infant care items such as formula, diapers, and rash cream

Linens such as bedding and pillows

New undergarments such as underwear or socks

Nonperishable, packaged food items and snacks

PPE, including dust masks

Protective equipment such as work gloves, boots, helmets, and masks

Rebuilding supplies, including plastic tarps, nails, plywood, and hand tools

Toys and books to entertain children

Utility tools such as plastic buckets, shovels, and rakes

For more information,Donate Here

Direct Relief-Helping People Affected by California Wildfires



Direct Relief responds each year to wildfires throughout the Western U.S., and in its home state of California.

During fire responses, Direct Relief provides N-95 masks, medicine, and other resources to healthcare agencies and first responders in wildfire-affected communities across California.

100% of donations to Direct Relief's wildfire response fund directly support efforts to assist individuals impacted by fires in Palisades, Altadena, and across California, providing critical aid where it's needed most.

For more information, visit Direct Relief

Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation-Make a Donation

Your local LAFD firefighters need your help to save lives and protect property during this wildfire. The LAFD Foundation is actively seeking funds to equip our LAFD members battling wildfires with equipment and supplies such as:



EMERGENCY FIRE SHELTERS - These personal fire shelters are deployed when the unthinkable happens and firefighters become overrun by flames. These light, compact shelters are designed to reflect radiant heat, protect against convective heat, and trap breathable air within.

HYDRATION BACKPACKS - Firefighters can be on the front lines of a wildfire for up to 12 hours. These unique backpacks carry three quarts of water and are vital to keeping firefighters healthy on the fire line.

WILDLAND BRUSH TOOLS - Clearing fire roads and creating natural barriers to slow the spread of fire is a necessary but labor-intensive and exhausting process. These light and durable hand tools are specially designed to help ground crews cut through tree limbs, clear brush overgrowth, and remove potential fuel sources.

For more information, visit https://supportlafd.org

California Fire Foundation-Make a Donation

The California Fire Foundation provides critical support to surviving families of fallen firefighters, firefighters, and the communities they serve. Your tax-deductible donation will help us provide aid to victims of wildfires or other natural disaster through our Wildfire & Disaster Relief programs. Your contribution is tax-deductible through the California Fire Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. The Foundation provides support for fallen firefighter families, firefighters and their communities.

For more information, visit https://cpf.salsalabs.org/disasterrelief/index.html

World Central Kitchen-Make a Donation

