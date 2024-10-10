Lifelong friends Gael Garcia Bernal, Diego Luna bring groundbreaking project 'La Maquina' to Hulu

HOLLYWOOD -- Actors Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal have been best friends since childhood. They started acting as kids in their native Mexico and have both built award winning careers.

The two are teaming up once again...this time for Hulu's first original Spanish-language series," La Maquina."

"La Máquina" tells the story of an aging boxer whose manager and close friend secures him one last shot at a title. Bernal and Luna first starred together was 2001's "Y tu Mamá También.' But they have been friends since childhood... and never expected that they'd enjoy a 20-plus year career.

"What we knew is that cinema caught our attention. We started to love making films," said Bernal.

"And doing it together," added Luna. "That's one thing we realized; it was magic happening between us. And we found ourselves very comfortable working not just in front of the camera but the idea telling stories was something we connected profoundly."

"We help each other to go to the depths," said Bernal. "Like what limits are we going to cross here? Let's do it together!"

The stars, who are also executive producers, are thrilled to be behind Hulu's first original Spanish language series... and to shoot the series in their native Mexico.

"It's wonderful this is happening... hopefully first of many," said Bernal.

"We're not talking about friendship, but family," said Luna.

"La Máquina" is streaming now on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC Station.

