Last of the evacuation orders lifted one month after Line Fire erupted in San Bernardino County

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- The last of the evacuation orders have been lifted one month after the Line Fire threatened homes and burned more than 43,900 acres in San Bernardino County.

The Seven Oaks, Barton Flats and Pinezanita communities have transitioned to an evacuation warning, the San Bernardino National Forest announced on X.

The community of Angelus Oaks, which was under an evacuation warning, is now open. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced on X the evacuation warning had been lifted around 8 a.m.

Highway 38 is now open to the public while Highway 330 remains closed from Highland Avenue to Highway 18.

The closure orders for the San Bernardino National Forest remains in place.

The Line Fire has burned more than 43,900 acres since it was initially reported on Sept. 5. One structure has been destroyed and four others damaged, according to Cal Fire. As of Tuesday morning, containment of the fire was at 87%.

According to Cal Fire, the cause of the wildfire is arson. Norco resident Justin Wayne Halstenberg, 34, is accused of deliberately igniting the Line Fire on Sept. 5 near Baseline Road in Highland. He was charged with 11 arson-related crimes, according to court records.