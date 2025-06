The "It Ends With Us" co-stars have been in a heated legal feud since 2024.

Justin Baldoni's lawsuit against Blake Lively dismissed by federal judge

Justin Baldoni's lawsuit against Blake Lively was dismissed by a federal judge in New York on Monday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.