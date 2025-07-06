Local groups pushback against immigration raids with ongoing 'Summer of Resistance'

Their message is all about coming together in solidarity for the same mission - getting ICE out of L.A.

Their message is all about coming together in solidarity for the same mission - getting ICE out of L.A.

Their message is all about coming together in solidarity for the same mission - getting ICE out of L.A.

Their message is all about coming together in solidarity for the same mission - getting ICE out of L.A.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Local groups continued to protest against immigration raids happening across Southern California on Saturday as part of their ongoing summer project.

Organizers say they plan to keep the protests and marches going all summer -- as long as ICE activity continues. It's called the Summer of Resistance, which has been going on every day for nearly a month.

The group spent much of their day at the plaza on Olvera Street before marching to the Metropolitan Detention Center just a few blocks away.

The Democratic Socialists of America - L.A. Chapter organized the event, calling for ICE to get out of Los Angeles.

The Summer of Resistance coalition is a mix of unions and community organizations that have been coming out to the plaza on Olvera Street daily.

Saturday's event started with education on L.A.'s history fighting for migrant workers' rights, along with informational sessions on what is happening at Home Depot locations with day laborers and ICE agents.

The group also spent time painting signs that were used during the march to the detention center, where they were hoping to have their voices heard as they demanded ICE out of LA.

"The great thing about today is it was just reminding us that people coming together, our power is people presence, is just finding other community members, and it's not trying to necessarily stop everything happening, it's showing up, it's helping reduce harm, and I think that gives a lot of hope," said Danika Lyle.

Their message is all about coming together in solidarity for the same mission - getting ICE out of L.A.

The coalition plans to meet at the plaza every day until federal agents are gone.