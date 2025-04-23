Long Beach police arrest man suspected of slamming dog into the ground

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach police Tuesday evening arrested a man in connection with a disturbing case of dog abuse captured on video.

Footage obtained by Eyewitness News shows the man lift the dog over his shoulder by its leash and then slam the dog violently into the ground. The video sparked outrage in the community.

Police said the dog was rescued and is in the care of Long Beach Animal Care Services.

"We remain committed to ensuring those who harm others - especially the most vulnerable - are held accountable," Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish said in a statement. "We recognize the deep concern this incident caused throughout our community and appreciate the public's assistance in sharing critical information."

The suspect's name was not released. Further details about what led to the arrest were not available.