Long Beach launches youth-violence suppression initiative ahead of summer break

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Long Beach on Wednesday announced the launching of a summer initiative aimed at youth-violence suppression.

An increase in violent crimes has been a concern in the city. Several people have been killed in stabbings and shootings this year. A few months ago, a wild brawl with hundreds of teens broke out at the Pike Outlets. A teen at the brawl told Eyewitness News some of them just want to catch attention and viral on social media.

A resident, Isidra Sanchez, who works at the outlets said teens causing trouble has gotten out of hands.

"Walking home it's the most scariest thing now. It's like I have to make sure I just like always be looking on my surroundings. I take off my jewelry," said Sanchez. "We are all scared. It's not the homeless right now, it's all of these little kids. It's gotten out of control."

"Where I live in a little bit closer inland, it's not as dangerous. But I have a few friends in this area that definitely have a lot of gang activity," said Lindsay Bell.

The city said the initiative is a collective effort with various city departments, groups and organizations that will expand youth opportunities. Mayor Rex Richardson said some examples include adding 750 summer youth jobs, having more youth programs and expanding park hours. The police department is also a part of the effort.

"It also means advancing data informed violence prevention measures, like taking a data-driven approach, and identifying high-risk areas where gun violence is most prevalent and deploying high crime, focused teams, and neighborhood bike teams," said Richardson.

The city said it is using thousands of dollars in community grants and more to expand existing programs for the initiative. Some residents said it is the step in the right direction, but more needs to be done to combat teen violence.

"They see that there is nothing is being done to them. They get away with it. They just get taken to the courthouse and OK you're at 13 oh you're good to go," said Sanchez.

"We had a number a couple months where we saw the year began to come out pretty hot, but our police department and our community engaged and we're already seeing as we're heading into the summer of reduction in crime," said Richardson.