Man left daughter in car as he killed ex-wife, her boyfriend inside Long Island home, police say

Chanteé Lans has the latest on the double homicide on Long Island.

ST. JAMES, New York -- A man was charged with murder in the killings of his ex-wife and her boyfriend on Long Island, police said.

Daniel Coppola, 50, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Police said the suspect had his 15-year-old daughter sitting in his car when he went inside the home in St. James, New York, and allegedly shot and killed her mother.

"His daughter Giana, he was driving her to his house and he was hitting things and driving recklessly." the victim's father Kenneth Pohlman Sr. said.

Pohlman Sr. said the daughter got scared and told her dad to take her back to the house.

"So he leaves her in the car, goes behind the bush- she said behind the bush and evidently he broke down the door, went up and did what he did, came back, and told his daughter 'I killed your mother and Kenny,'" Pohlman Sr. said.

According to Suffolk County Police, officers responded to a 911 call at a home in St. James around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday where they found two adults inside the home, dead from gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined the victims were Kelly Coppola, 50, and her boyfriend, Kenneth Pohlman Jr., 53, who lived at the house.

Pohlman's devastated family spoke to Eyewitness News outside the home.

"Kelly brought the best out of him and he brought the best out of her. They were very happy," Pohlman Sr. said.

John Pohlman described his slain brother as his best friend.

"I wasn't known as John Pohlman growing up, I was 'little Kenny Pohlman's brother,' that's what I was known as. He would give you the shirt off his back," John Pohlman said.

Another brother, Tom Pohlman, said the victim had lost his wife to cancer 17 years ago.

"Two of his children had their mother taken from them 17 years ago from cancer. Today this maniac took their father from them," Tom Pohlman said.