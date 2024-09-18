Looters stole $67,000 in merchandise during flash-mob burglary at AutoZone in South LA, police say

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A 24-year-old man who took part in a flash-mob burglary of an auto parts store in South Los Angeles following a street takeover in June pleaded no contest Tuesday to second-degree burglary and felony evading police and received two years probation.

As part of his probation, Danny Sanchez, of Los Angeles, was ordered to stay away from all AutoZone locations, according to court records. A restitution hearing was scheduled for Nov. 7.

The street takeover occurred around 3:50 a.m. June 10 near the intersection of Century Boulevard and Hoover Street, where hundreds of bystanders participated by illegally blocking traffic as vehicles performed dangerous stunts and burnouts, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

At one point, between 50 and 70 of the bystanders ransacked an AutoZone store in the 600 block of West Century Boulevard and stole more than $67,000 in merchandise.

Sanchez was taken into custody that day after leading officers on a pursuit, after which they recovered approximately $1,200 worth of stolen items from the suspect's vehicle, police said.

"The LAPD Organized Retail Crime Task Force would like the public's assistance in identifying additional suspects," police said in a statement Tuesday. "The suspects have shown a complete disregard for the safety and property of others. There is a wide range of suspect descriptions, but the suspects are believed tobelong to street takeover groups."

Anyone with information regarding the street takeover or the flash burglary was urged to contact the LAPD ORCTF at (818)374-9420 or ORC@lapd.online. Calls during non-business hours or weekends should be directed to (877) 527-3247. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.