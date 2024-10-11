LA 7-Eleven owners donate $1 million to Prop 36 campaign following series of flash mob robberies

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As 7-Eleven stores across Southern California continue to be targeted by flash mob robbers, some store owners are backing a proposition on the November ballot that would make those type of crimes felonies.

On Thursday, 7-Eleven franchisees and 7-Eleven Inc. held a press conference in which the group announced a $1 million donation to the "Yes on Prop 36" campaign.

"You see this happening to your business that you've put your heart and soul into for 24 years," said 7-Eleven owner Jawad Ursani, whose store was targeted at least twice. "It's devastating. It's like someone coming into your house and turning it upside down."

The most recent incident a Ursani's store on La Cienega and Olympic boulevards happened last month. A large group of juveniles on bikes ransacked the store, stealing anything they could get their hands. The same location was targeted in August.

A large group of about 40 juveniles on bicycles ransacked a 7-Eleven store in the Pico-Robertson area, leaving residents shocked and the store in shambles.

So what is Prop 36?

According to the official voter information guide, Proposition 36 allows felony charges for possessing certain drugs and for thefts under $950, if the defendant has two prior drug or theft convictions.

A "yes" vote would mean people convicted of certain drug or theft crimes could receive increased punishment, like longer prison sentences. In certain cases, people who possess illegal drugs would be required to complete treatment or serve up to three years in prison.

Voting "no" means punishment for drug and theft crimes would stay the same.

"As law enforcement officers, we see the devastating effects of these crimes on business owners, the public, and our own officers," said Debbie Thomas with the LA Police Protective League police union.

But opponents of Prop 36 said this would undo Prop 47, which passed 10 years ago and made some theft and drug crimes misdemeanors instead of felonies.

Prop 47 also funds services like drug treatment and rehab programs, so opponents say a "yes" on Prop 36 means some of those services would be slashed.

"These people are going to come out of prison and do the same thing again because we haven't, during that time that they were in there, done anything to help them get out of this crisis, " said Santa Monica Democratic Club President Jon Katz.