Dozens of juveniles on bikes ransack 2 Los Angeles 7-Eleven stores

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A large group of juveniles ransacked two Los Angeles 7-Eleven stores Friday evening - all in the same hour, police said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a group of about 30 young people on bicycles targeted the store at 1451 La Cienega Blvd., around 7:15 p.m.

The video featured in the media player above is the ABC7 Los Angeles 24/7 streaming channel

Just a few minutes later, around 7:25 p.m., police said the group went to the store near La Cienega and Olympic and ransacked that location, stealing multiple items.

That store was also ransacked by teenagers last month.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.