LA budget committee to begin hearings on Mayor Bass' proposed $13.9 billion budget

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The Los Angeles City Council Budget and Finance Committee will convene in a special meeting Friday, beginning a series of hearings to discuss and revise Mayor Karen Bass' proposed $13.9 billion spending plan for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

The five-member committee is scheduled to meet at Van Nuys City Hall, where it will hear from members of the public about their thoughts and suggestions on the budget. This meeting will serve as one of two opportunities for members of the public to have their say in-person, with the second coming Monday.

Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, the committee's chair, is expected to provide opening remarks.

Bass has proposed cutting more than 2,700 city positions with 1,647 layoffs and the elimination of 1,053 vacant positions. Those savings, among other new revenue sources, are expected to lower the city's nearly $1 billion deficit to $800 million, according to the mayor.

Despite the personnel cuts, the proposed budget would be an 8.2% increase over the adopted spending plan for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

According to city officials, the mayor considered 3,500 layoffs but was able to reduce that figure by deferring capital projects and adjusting expenditures.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' proposed budget includes 1,600 layoffs amid a nearly $1 billion deficit.

The deficit is a result of a 35% reduction in tax revenue, overspending, an increase in liability payouts, labor costs and fire recovery efforts.

As a result of labor contracts, city employees will see an increase in salaries, costing an estimated $250 million for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

"My proposed budget is balanced but we are facing dire economic times. It's more important now than ever that we work closely with our state and labor partners, especially as we rebuild in the Palisades," Bass said in a statement.

"I will not stop advocating for our city and our employees."

To that end, Bass traveled to Sacramento Wednesday to lobby state officials for a $2 billion relief package. Gov. Gavin Newsom will announce revisions to the state budget mid-May, which at that time city officials may have a better idea of where they stand financially.

Under the City Charter, Los Angeles must finalize its budget before the start of the next fiscal year, July 1.