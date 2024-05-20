City crews work to remove homeless encampment around El Pueblo in downtown LA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- City crews Monday morning worked to remove a homeless population living around the historic El Pueblo district in downtown Los Angeles.

The office of L.A. City Councilman Kevin de León organized the cleanup, which targeted the area bounded by Spring Street on the west, Alameda Street on the east, Cesar Chavez on the north and Aliso Street on the south.

About 40 to 45 would be offered interim housing or supportive care, according to a press release from the councilman's office. De León's staff said they have been engaging with unhoused residents in the area for several weeks, so the "operation does not come as a surprise."

One local group described the action as a publicity stunt.

"It's clear that what's going on today here in El Pueblo is a campaign event for Kevin de León," said Adam Smith with the Los Angeles Community Action Network. "And we see dozens of sanitation trucks - we've seen at least a dozen LAPD and all of these city workers that are standing around for what ostensibly is a campaign event."

Crews were expected to spend the day cleaning up debris and sanitizing sidewalks.