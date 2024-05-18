Health officials warn of possible measles exposure at LAX

LOS ANGELES -- A traveler who passed through Los Angeles International Airport a week ago was infected with measles at the time, county health officials said Thursday, warning that the person may have exposed others.

According to the county Department of Public Health, the patient arrived on Qatar Airways flight QR 0739 at 1:53 p.m. May 9 at the Tom Bradley International Terminal. The unidentified person does not live in Los Angeles.

"Individuals who were at Terminal B from approximately 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. may be at risk of developing measles due to exposure to this traveler," according to the county DPH. "In collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control, passengers assigned to specific seats that may been exposed on Qatar Airways flight QR 0739 on May 9, 2024, will be notified by local departments of health. These agencies work together to investigate communicable disease exposures on international flights to the United States."

People who were exposed should confirm their vaccination status for measles. Unvaccinated people who have not been previously infected are at risk of contracting the disease, and could develop symptoms within 7 to 21 days of exposure.

"Measles is spread by air and by direct contact even before you know you have it and can lead to severe disease," Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County health officer, said in a statement. "Measles is highly contagious for those who are not immune to it. Initially causing fever, cough, red, watery eyes, and followed by a rash, it can result in serious complications for young children and vulnerable adults."