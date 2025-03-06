L.A. task force recovers $4M worth of goods from Target, Macy's, and more

Seven suspects were arrested, and $4 million worth of stolen property was recovered during a major bust by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Organized Retail Crimes Task Force.

Seven suspects were arrested, and $4 million worth of stolen property was recovered during a major bust by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Organized Retail Crimes Task Force.

Seven suspects were arrested, and $4 million worth of stolen property was recovered during a major bust by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Organized Retail Crimes Task Force.

Seven suspects were arrested, and $4 million worth of stolen property was recovered during a major bust by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Organized Retail Crimes Task Force.

Seven suspects were arrested, and $4 million worth of stolen property was recovered during a major bust by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Organized Retail Crimes Task Force, officials announced Thursday.

The suspects were booked on charges of retail theft, grand theft and receiving stolen property, the department said. The goods were stolen from 17 retail stores, including Target, Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom and Macy's.

In February, task force detectives worked with the retailers to go after organized shoplifters and people selling the products.

The department said the goods were stolen by booster crews, taken to locations in Los Angeles and South Gate and then sold to various fence operations. A multi-location search warrant operation led to the arrests and recovery of the goods.