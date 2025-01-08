Here are LA County road closures due to wildfires

Wildfires burning across Southern California amid a powerful windstorm are forcing roads and major freeways to close.

Here's a look at road closures due to fires across the region.

Palisades Fire road closures

The Palisades fire ignited along southeast of Palisades Drive in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

These roads are closed due to the fire:

Pacific Coast Highway closed from Las Flores Canyon Road to Santa Monica Freeway, SR-10



Coastline Drive and Southbound Pacific Coast Highway



Southbound Topanga Canyon Boulevard at Mulholland Drive



Scheuren Road at Stunt Road



Southbound Tuna Canyon Road at Saddle Peak Road



Old Topanga Canyon Road at Mulholland Highway

Eaton Fire road closures

The Eaton fire ignited near Altadena Drive and Midwick Drive in Altadena and Pasadena.

These roads are closed due to the fire:

Altadena Drive from Allen Avenue to New York Drive

Hurst Fire road closures

The Hurst fire ignited near Diamond Road in Sylmar.

These roads are closed due to the fire:

Westbound 1-210 closed between Roxford and I-5

Woodley Fire road closures

The Woodley fire ignited near North Woodley Avenue in the Sepulveda Basin.

Officials have not reported road closures in connection to this fire. However, surface streets around the fire are impacted.

See the full list of road closures in Los Angeles County here.