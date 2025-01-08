Here are LA County road closures due to wildfires

Wildfires burning across Southern California amid a powerful windstorm are forcing roads and major freeways to close.
Here's a look at road closures due to fires across the region.
The Palisades fire ignited along southeast of Palisades Drive in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.
These roads are closed due to the fire:
The Eaton fire ignited near Altadena Drive and Midwick Drive in Altadena and Pasadena.
These roads are closed due to the fire:
The Hurst fire ignited near Diamond Road in Sylmar.
These roads are closed due to the fire:
The Woodley fire ignited near North Woodley Avenue in the Sepulveda Basin.
Officials have not reported road closures in connection to this fire. However, surface streets around the fire are impacted.
See the full list of road closures in Los Angeles County here.