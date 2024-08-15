LASD releases bodycam footage from deadly shooting of East LA carjacking suspect

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has released new video from the fatal shooting of a carjacking suspect at the end of a violent chase.

The incident started the morning of July 10 with the carjacking of a 94-year-old man in East Los Angeles. Deputies spotted the car hours later and gave chase when the suspect refused to pull over.

More than once during the chase when the suspect had stopped and deputies pulled up close behind, he reversed and smashed into their vehicles in an effort to get away. That was considered assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.

At the end of the chase, he crashed into a light pole in the Pico-Union neighborhood and again, finding himself pinned in by sheriff's cars, jammed on the gas in reverse trying to ram and push back the cruisers.

Deputies opened fire at that point, shooting multiple rounds into the rear windshield. The suspect was critically injured and died days later. He was later identified as 19-year-old Luis Flores.

The sheriff's department says it released body camera footage from the deputies involved in the interest of transparency. It depicts their view as they are positioned behind the suspect, who starts jamming his car into reverse before they open fire.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies opened fire after a suspect slammed into a light pole at the end of a chaotic chase in the Pico-Union district.

No deputies were injured.

The California Department of Justice is investigating the incident in accordance with state law.

The full video released by the LASD can be viewed here. Warning: contains depictions of violence.

