Brush fire in Sepulveda Basin near 405 Freeway prompts road closures

Saturday, June 29, 2024 2:04AM
The fire, which burned about an acre, broke out just before 6 p.m. Friday on the southeast corner of Burbank Boulevard and Woodley Avenue.

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters are working to put out a grass fire in the Sepulveda Basin.

The fire, which has burned about an acre, broke out just before 6 p.m. Friday on the southeast corner of Burbank Boulevard and Woodley Avenue.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, no structures are threatened and no evacuation orders or warnings have been issued. No injuries have been reported.

Traffic closures

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Burbank Boulevard between Woodley Avenue and the 405 Freeway are closed until LAFD operations are complete.

It's unclear when they'll reopen. Drivers are being asked to use an alternate route.

