FEMA extends debris removal deadline for some property owners

FEMA has extended the deadline for owners of commercial and multi-family residential properties to apply for the debris removal program.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- FEMA is giving some property owners more time to apply for debris removal help after the devastating wildfires.

During a press conference Friday, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said the agency extended the deadline for owners of commercial and multi-family residential properties to apply for the debris removal program.

This includes condos, apartments and townhouse properties. Owners will now have until April 15 to submit a Right of Entry (ROE) form.

"Up until this moment, they were not included in the ROE process, and I'm grateful to FEMA for recognizing that we need additional time now that they are going to be allowed to be cleared by the [ The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, ] " said Barger.

The deadline for homeowners and renters impacted by fires to opt into the free federal program is Monday.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is leading the government-sponsored debris removal program, cleaning up properties impacted by fires free of charge.

County officials encouraged all homeowners to file ROE forms, even if they decide to opt out of the program.

But county officials urged that all homeowners opt in to the program, which could allow the USACE to clear debris much more quickly by clearing full sections or blocks of neighborhoods in coordinated operations.

Residents who opt out of the program can hire private contractors, with the cost paid out-of-pocket or through their insurance companies.

According to Supervisor Lindsey Horvath - who represents the Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and other cities and unincorporated areas of the county impacted by the Palisades fire - homeowners who are moving forward with private contractors should still file forms and opt out.

More than 6,000 ROEs have been submitted, but another 3,400 homeowners have yet to respond.

Horvath also reminded small businesses that March 31 will be the final day to apply for a U.S. Small Business Administration loan.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.