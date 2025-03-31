Homeowners impacted by fires urged to apply for disaster assistance programs as deadline looms

The deadline for several disaster relief programs arrived Monday, and homeowners who had not applied were urged to submit last-minute applications.

The deadline for several disaster relief programs arrived Monday, and homeowners who had not applied were urged to submit last-minute applications.

The deadline for several disaster relief programs arrived Monday, and homeowners who had not applied were urged to submit last-minute applications.

The deadline for several disaster relief programs arrived Monday, and homeowners who had not applied were urged to submit last-minute applications.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The deadline for several disaster relief programs loomed Monday, and homeowners who had not applied were urged to submit last-minute applications as the last day arrived.

Homeowners can apply for a for SBA low-interest disaster loan online at sba.gov/disaster, by calling SBA's Customer Service Center hotline at 800-659-2955, by emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov, or by visiting a Disaster Recovery Center or Business Recovery Center, where you can submit a completed application or SBA representatives can help you apply. To find a BRC near you, go to Appointment.sba.gov.

Applications for disaster loans may be submitted online using the MySBA Loan Portal at https://lending.sba.gov or other locally announced locations.

Residents can apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency individual assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov, on the FEMA app, or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362, or by visiting a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC).

Visit a DRC at one of the addresses below:

UCLA Research Park West

10850 West Pico Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90064

Open Mon. - Sat.: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Altadena Disaster Recovery Center

540 West Woodbury Rd.

Altadena, CA 91001

Open Mon. - Sat.: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, FEMA extended the deadline until April 15 for residents to file "Right of Entry" forms allowing the federal agency to access their properties and clear fire debris.

Residents impacted by the fires must file the forms to either opt in or out of the USACE free debris-removal program. Residents who opt out of the program will have to hire private contractors to conduct the removal work, at their own expense.

Information on how to complete the forms is available online at recovery.lacounty.gov/debris-removal/roe. The forms can be completed online, or at a Disaster Recovery Center located at the UCLA Research Park West, 10850 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, or in Altadena at 540 W. Woodbury Road.

The debris-removal program had been limited to residential homes, but FEMA notified the state Friday that it was being expanded to include owner- occupied condominiums, multi-family residential properties and select commercial properties which will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, according to the governor's office.