Family and friends call for release of LA tamale vendor taken by CBP agents

ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The family of a woman who was swept up in the recent federal immigration raids is rallying for her release. They're concerned about the care she's getting in custody, and say her health is in danger.

The family of 55-year-old Emma de Paz has run into roadblocks for years as they try to get her legal status. Now they're worried they won't get the help she needs, even as they appeal to her native country's consulate. She was hospitalized over the weekend and now they're concerned her condition could get worse.

Last Thursday, federal agents raided a Home Depot parking lot in Hollywood where they detained at least 30 people, including Paz, who sells tamales to day laborers.

"I just felt so bad. Seven people grabbed her. And that's not fair," said Lynda Aguilar, Paz's granddaughter.

Paz, who has been in the U.S. for 25 years, is originally from Guatemala. She had applied for residency years prior, but the immigration attorney she thought she hired turned out to be a scam, according to her family.

Her family said that conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center are rough.

"The way they're doing, they don't give them food, the room where they are is so cold," said Carlos Barrera, Paz's brother.

According to her family, Paz has said that she has had to sleep in a chair. She called while ABC7 cameras were rolling, saying, "Please don't abandon us. Please support us because we need a lot of help."

Paz was hospitalized over the weekend for health issues, including diabetes, high blood pressure and hepatitis B.

"They don't provide medicine that she requires now and I'm afraid something bad can happen to my sister," said Barrera.

Paz has since been discharged from the hospital but now her family is pleading for help from the Guatemalan Consulate. They've also hired an immigration attorney.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Guatemalan Consulate for comment and said they could speak to ABC7 at a later time.

"Everybody not only my sister but everybody has the right to a hearing at least and see what's going on. In the end, if she's gonna be deported, that's fine, but like a human, not like an animal," said Barrera.