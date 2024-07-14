SoCal law enforcement officials on heightened alert after Trump assassination attempt

L.A.-area law enforcement officials remain on heightened alert following an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally

L.A.-area law enforcement officials remain on heightened alert following an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally

L.A.-area law enforcement officials remain on heightened alert following an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally

L.A.-area law enforcement officials remain on heightened alert following an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Los Angeles-area law enforcement officials remain on heightened alert Sunday following an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, although there were no known threats locally.

"The LAPD is monitoring the shooting that occurred (Saturday) in Pennsylvania involving Former President Trump, and there is no known threat or connection to the City of Los Angeles," LAPD Interim Chief Dominic Choi said in a statement posted on the social platform X.

"We will continue to work with our federal partners to ensure Los Angeles remains safe."

Choi went on to say, "We are grateful to hear that Former President Trump is safe, and devastated to learn of innocent people attending being killed and others critically injured."

"We must condemn this violence and remind ourselves -- what happened (Saturday) in Pennsylvania is unacceptable and tragic, and has no place in America. All people and political affiliations have a place here."

The L.A. County Sheriff's Department, meanwhile, issued a similar statement.

"We are closely monitoring the recent assassination attempt of former President Trump and working with our federal and regional partners to ensure the safety of our communities in LA County," the agency said on X.

"The Department will continue to monitor this evolving incident and will be increasing patrol checks as a precaution. Currently, there are no specific or credible threats to LA County."

Donald Trump's campaign says the former president is doing "fine" after an assassination attempt. We're learning new details on the shooting and suspected gunman.

The Long Beach Police Department weighed in with its own statement.

"We are aware of the security incident in Pennsylvania and are in constant contact with our law enforcement partners in the region. We will have an increased police presence," the LBPD posted Saturday. "As always, please remember to See Something, Say Something'. Report suspicious activity by calling Police Dispatch at 562.435.6711. Call 9-1-1 for emergencies."

Meanwhile, state and local officials condemned the shooting that left two people dead, including the gunman, two others critically injured and Trump wounded by a bullet he said "pierced the upper part of my right ear."

Gov. Gavin Newsom said: "Violence has NO place in our democracy. My thoughts are with President Trump and everyone impacted at the rally today."

Said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass: "What just happened today in Pennsylvania is unacceptable and tragic. Political violence has no place in our nation. I wish former President Trump a full recovery and my thoughts are with all of those impacted this evening."

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn wrote on X: "While I don't agree with his politics, I absolutely believe that former President Trump and all candidates have the right to safely campaign in public without fear of violence. It is a cornerstone of our democracy. Political violence has no place in the United States."

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, also reacted: "Horrified by this apparent assassination attempt. There is no place for political violence in our democracy. Absolutely none. Grateful for the swift response by law enforcement and Secret Service. Wishing President Trump a swift recovery."

Steve Garvey, the Republican former baseball star running against Schiff for the Senate seat formerly held by the late Dianne Feinstein, said in a statement, "My thoughts and prayers are with President Trump for a speedy recovery and with the families of the innocent rally supporters who were tragically affected."

"We must also appreciate and thank the bravery of the Secret Service members who courageously protected the former president and everyone present."

Current California senators Alex Padilla and Laphonza Butler shared similar sentiments on social media.

"There is no place in our democracy for political violence," Padilla wrote. "I am keeping the former President and those attending his rally in my thoughts. Grateful for law enforcement's quick action to protect those in attendance."

Added Butler: "My thoughts and prayers are with former President Trump and his family as well as all the Americans who were present at the rally. We must not allow political violence to become acceptable in our democracy."

Said former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco: "As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society. I thank God that former President Trump is safe."

The Los Angeles County Republican Party said in a post on X: "God be with President Trump. Hatred and violence is NEVER the answer."

Jessica Millan Patterson, chairwoman of the California Republican Party, said: "Please join me in praying for President Trump and praying for our country."

The Orange County Republican Party stated that "(Saturday's) attempted assassination of President Trump should shock the soul of our country. As Americans, the future of our country has always been decided by the vote of the American people."

California Secretary of State Shirley Weber, reflected on a "lifetime" of witnessing "too many acts of political violence in America.

"Going back decades, too many people have been harmed or killed for what they believe. We resolve political differences at the ballot box, through activism and by participating in political discourse. There is absolutely no room for political violence. My heart goes out to the victims and their families of this terrible tragedy. We are praying for the former president and those who were injured for a rapid recovery. We will keep those who have lost their lives and their families in our prayers."

"As ... Secretary of State, I am committed to making sure everyone feels safe in participating in every aspect of the political process. Everyone has a right to express their political views, have their voices heard, attend rallies, hold signs, participate as election workers, and vote. We must work together to protect the integrity of our democratic system and the safety of our communities."

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, grabbed his right ear and ducked to the ground after several shots were heard Saturday afternoon while he was delivering a campaign speech.

He was swarmed by Secret Service agents and whisked away from the site, after being photographed with apparent blood on his face.

The Secret Service issued a statement about the shooting: "During Former President Trump's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on the evening of July 13 at approximately 6:15 p.m., a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue. U.S. Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased. U.S. Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and Former President Trump is safe. One spectator was killed, and two spectators were critically injured. This incident is currently under investigation, and the Secret Service has notified the FBI."

The FBI said the deceased and two critically injured attendees were men.

The man who died was identified by family members Sunday as 50-year-old Corey Comperatore, a volunteer fire chief for the nearby community of Buffalo Township who was said to be shielding his wife and daughter from the gunfire when he was fatally struck by a bullet.