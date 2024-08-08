LA Mayor Karen Bass to make history at closing ceremony of Paris Olympics

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will soon be making history at the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will soon be making history at the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will soon be making history at the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will soon be making history at the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will soon be making history at the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris.

She will be the first ever Black woman mayor to receive the Olympic flag at a closing ceremony for the Olympic Games, which is set for Sunday.

Bass will return on Monday to celebrate the official Olympic flag's return to L.A. for the first time in 40 years.

Once the Paris Olympics wrap up, the focus will shift to Los Angeles, which will host the Games in four years. Organizers for L.A. 2028 have been playing close attention to what has worked in Paris and what hasn't.

What can Los Angeles learn from 2024 Olympics in Paris?

With the Olympics coming to Los Angeles in 2028, Mayor Karen Bass and local lawmakers have been paying close attention to Paris' preparations.

Janet Evans, L.A.'s Chief Athlete Officer and former U.S. Olympic gold medalist swimmer, says the goal is to make the 2028 Games modern, youthful and "full of the optimism that Southern California brings to the world."

"It's going to be unique. It's going to be a California Olympics, it's going to be different... We already have our stadiums built. It's a no-build Games. I think we're going to do a great job," she said.

Evans touted Southern California's beaches as a highlight for the 2028 Olympics.

She also responded to reports that have surfaced from Paris about complaints from athletes regarding uncomfortable beds, limited air conditioning and food supply concerns.

Evans says that won't be an issue in L.A. since athletes will be staying on the campus of UCLA, which feeds thousands of students a day.