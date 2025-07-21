Mayor Bass pushes to remove National Guard troops from Los Angeles

The number of National Guard troops in Los Angeles is decreasing but Mayor Karen Bass wants all of them out.

The number of National Guard troops in Los Angeles is decreasing but Mayor Karen Bass wants all of them out.

The number of National Guard troops in Los Angeles is decreasing but Mayor Karen Bass wants all of them out.

The number of National Guard troops in Los Angeles is decreasing but Mayor Karen Bass wants all of them out.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The number of National Guard troops in Los Angeles is decreasing but Mayor Karen Bass wants all of them out.

Bass is expected to join other lawmakers and veterans at Los Angeles Mission College on Monday to call for an end to the federal troop's presence in L.A. This comes after the troops' size was reduced by half to 2,000 National Guard members last week.

The Pentagon confirmed that 2,000 National Guard members are being withdrawn from their mission in Los Angeles.

When the protests against federal immigration enforcement operations started in early June, 4,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines were deployed to the city to protect federal buildings.

Their deployment was carried out without the approval of Gov. Gavin Newsom and local leaders.

The mayor's latest push to get them out of the city comes after she appeared on ABC's "This Week," where she called the deployment a misuse of tax dollars and performative.

"We want to work with this administration to solve this problem. We have the World Cup in 11 short months here. We have the Olympics and Paralympics coming in three short years," Bass said during the interview.

"I know that these games are very important to the president and I look forward to working with him. We have an extreme difference on this issue, but there's many issues for us to work on."

According to a report from the New York Times, more than 100 National Guard troops who were deployed to L.A. have received counseling for their mission. The Times also reported that there is concern that their deployment may affect future recruitment numbers.