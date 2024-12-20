17-year-old mother, infant daughter reported missing after last being seen in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. (CNS) -- A 17-year-old girl and her 1-year-old daughter were reported missing after they were last seen in Palmdale Thursday.

Luz Martinez Cifuentes and Maydeline Catalan Martinez were last seen Thursday at 2:50 p.m. on the 16900 block of East Avenue O, south of Coolwater Avenue, the Sheriff's Information Bureau said.

Luz is Latina, 5 feet, 5 inches, weighs 115 pounds, has brown straight hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, a tan jacket and black pants.

Maydeline is 2 feet, 6 inches tall weighs 22 pounds, has brown straight hair and brown eyes and has a scar on her right pinky finger. She was last seen wearing a hot pink puffer jacket, authorities said.

Anyone who has seen Luz or Maydeline or knows of their whereabouts is asked to call Detective Zimmer of the Lancaster Sheriff's Station or the on-duty watch commander at 661-948-8466. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or send tips to visit lacrimestoppers.org.

