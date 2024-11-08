San Fernando Valley teacher arrested for sexual assault of student

VALLEY VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police have arrested a San Fernando Valley teacher who allegedly sexually assaulted a student in her classroom and provided the minor with marijuana.

Investigators say Colleen Jo Matarico, 43, "groomed and sexually assaulted a 13-year-old victim in her classroom, and later convinced the victim to have sexual intercourse in her vehicle."

Matarico, a Valley Village resident, is facing multiple charges of lewd acts with a minor, and furnishing marijuana to a minor.

Former teacher Colleen Jo Matarico, of Valley Village. LAPD

The name of the school where she taught, and her current employment status, were not disclosed.

Matarico was being held in lieu of $1.3 million bail.

Officers believe they may be other alleged victims and are urging anyone with information to contact LAPD Juvenile Division detectives at (424)259-7097. Anonymous tips may be provided to Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.