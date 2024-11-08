San Fernando Valley teacher arrested for sexual assault of student

VALLEY VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police have arrested a San Fernando Valley teacher who allegedly sexually assaulted a student in her classroom and provided the minor with marijuana.
Investigators say Colleen Jo Matarico, 43, "groomed and sexually assaulted a 13-year-old victim in her classroom, and later convinced the victim to have sexual intercourse in her vehicle."
Matarico, a Valley Village resident, is facing multiple charges of lewd acts with a minor, and furnishing marijuana to a minor.
The name of the school where she taught, and her current employment status, were not disclosed.
Matarico was being held in lieu of $1.3 million bail.
Officers believe they may be other alleged victims and are urging anyone with information to contact LAPD Juvenile Division detectives at (424)259-7097. Anonymous tips may be provided to Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.