Newsom launches 'LA Rises,' private-sector initiative to raise funds, resources for fire victims

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a wildfire-recovery fundraising initiative Tuesday dubbed LA Rises to support rebuilding efforts from the Southern California wildfires, starting with a $100 million commitment from Dodger leadership.

The unified recovery initiative combines relief efforts of the city of Los Angeles, Los Angeles County and state of California, according to the governor's office. The program has enlisted Dodgers Chairman Mark Walter, business leader and basketball legend Earvin "Magic'' Johnson, and Casey Wasserman, LA28 chairman and president, to lead the initiative and recruit others to the private sector and philanthropic effort.

"Los Angeles will rise again -- stronger, more united, and more resilient than ever. Just as California came together to fight the fires, we'll work together to rebuild. With Mark, Earvin and Casey's proven leadership and deep commitment to Los Angeles, we'll tap into the enormous creativity, experience, and resources of the private sector, alongside local, state, and federal efforts, to deliver a recovery that benefits all Angelenos,'' Newsom said in a statement released Tuesday.

The Mark Walter Family Foundation and the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation have provided an initial commitment of $100 million. LA Rises anticipates raising funds for resources aimed at helping Los Angeles communities most affected by the fires.

"The L.A. fires have wreaked havoc on L.A.'s neighborhoods. It's time for those with means to come forward and make a positive impact to build back better,'' Walter said.

Johnson said this is a time for "bold action.''

"We're bringing together the best resources and biggest hearts across California to ensure that every Angeleno -- no matter their race, socioeconomic status, or neighborhood -- has a chance to rebuild and thrive. This isn't just about recovery; it's about restoring communities while also making them more resilient and better than before,'' Johnson said.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said she welcomes the initiative and the support from state and private sources.

"By corralling and coordinating the work of philanthropy and private industry, this can complement our local recovery and rebuilding efforts, especially for our marginalized populations in Altadena who have lost everything,'' Barger said. "When it comes to supporting initiatives -- like this one -- that look to arm us with the resources to rebuild with a bottom-up approach, I'm all in.''

Wasserman added he is impressed with the show of unity from leaders in the city and community.

"I've been a lifelong Angeleno, and what I admire most about this city is its resilience and unity. There's nothing Los Angeles can't achieve,'' Wasserman said. "LA Rises will channel the unmatched creativity, resources, and generosity of the private sector to rebuild our city and pave the way for a stronger future.''

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said the support generated by LA Rises will play a vital role in the rebuilding efforts.

"The No. 1 question on the minds of Angelenos is about recovery and rebuilding,'' Bass said. "I am grateful that the Governor and the LA Rises initiative will be there to partner with us, developing solutions to support our work. In recent days, the strength and resilience of Los Angeles have been felt throughout the state, the nation and the world. I want to thank the Governor for his continued partnership and his collaboration during this difficult time for our city.''

Newsom signed a package of legislation on Thursday that will direct $2.5 billion in state relief and recovery funding to the fire areas.

He said the money will be "made available immediately" and will help cover "ongoing operations, disaster recovery, debris removal, work on logistics, traffic management, address all the myriad of issues that we're facing in real time.''

