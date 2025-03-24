Loved ones mourn father of 2 killed while working on 91 Freeway: 'Everything was family to him'

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Loved ones are grieving the loss of a 45-year-old father who was killed while he worked along the 91 Freeway in Buena Park, and they're remembering him as a superhero of their family.

The Caltrans subcontractor, identified as Jose Mantecon, was fatally struck by a pick-up truck early Friday morning near Beach Boulevard. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

He leaves behind his wife of 15 years and their two children - a 12-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son, whose 10th birthday is next week.

"Part of me left with him," said his mother, Vivian Mantecon. "I don't know what my life is going to be from now on. Christmas, Thanksgiving, birthdays. It's never going to be the same."

The fun-loving Corona man enjoyed surfing and motor sports, always including his children in the action.

"If he went dirt bike riding, he brought the kids. If he went on the boat, it was with the kids," said his brother-in-law Carlos Cuin. "Everything was family to him. He was the father that I think anybody would want."

He's described by friends and family as a powerful individual - super hero-like.

"He walked into a room and everybody loved him... (like) you've known him forever," his mother added.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support his family.

Still, his tragic death is serving as a reminder to exercise extreme caution in construction zones.

"Please respect the workers. Post the speed limits. Just be careful. They got family, they got friends, real people. Please be careful," Cuin said.