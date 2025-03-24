Loved ones of slain Cal Fire captain speak out after wife arrested in Mexico

MEXICO (KABC) -- Family and friends of the Cal Fire captain who was brutally murdered in her San Diego County home last month are speaking out after her wife was arrested in Mexico.

Over the weekend, Yolanda Marodi was booked and handcuffed for allegedly stabbing her wife of two years, Rebecca Marodi, to death. She was turned over to U.S. Marshals, and is headed back to Southern California this week to be formally charged with murder.

Five weeks ago, investigators discovered her wife dead in their home. Yolanda was then spotted crossing into Mexico on the same day of the crime, according to border agents.

In a statement, Rebecca's family said they are grateful she is now in custody, but still feel a deep loss. The statement reads in part:

"We wish to express our deepest gratitude to the U.S. and Mexican law enforcement agencies for their dedication and persistence. Their commitment to seeking justice for Becky has been unwavering, and we are grateful for their support during this painful chapter of our lives," said family spokesperson Andrea Winter.

Rebecca's close friends are also speaking out following the arrest.

"Now, it's the beginning to get Becky the justice that she deserves," said Aisha Mahler Salinas Davis.

"I don't know that closure will ever happen, and obviously it's sad. It's not going to bring her back," another friend said.

Marodi was a fire captain working for Cal Fire in Riverside County. She was among those that responded to the Eaton Fire earlier this year.

"She was always very positive. Always had a smile on her face. It didn't matter what the situation was," said a Cal Fire employee.

New details have emerged in the murder of beloved Cal Fire captain Rebecca "Becky" Marodi, who authorities say was killed by her wife.

According to an arrest warrant, Rebecca told Yolanda she was ending their marriage before she was killed.

Yolanda also has a history of violence. She served 11 years in prison for manslaughter for stabbing her husband to death.