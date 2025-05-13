High-end luxury cars picking up plug-in hybrid tech to attain impressive fuel economy

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Bentley's newest sleek coupe for 2025 is the Continental GTC Speed. It's an aspirational ultra-luxury ride with the usual attributes you'd expect and something you might not expect.

This big British car is a plug-in hybrid, or PHEV. Recharge the hybrid battery and you're traveling on electrons, not gasoline. Well, at least for about 30 miles or so. This fuel-frugal ride still carries a staggering base sticker price of over $300,000, however.

Yes, hybrid and plug-in-hybrid power is coming to six-figure cars all over. Like BMW's new M5, an epitome of mid-size BMW performance going back to the 1980s. It too now has PHEV technology, standard. When you're not using all 717 horsepower for very audible performance, you can do local trips silently in EV mode for up to 27 miles. The downsides to this new performance sedan are a curb weight well in excess of 5,000 pounds due to the dual power systems, and a starting MSRP of around $120,000.

Longtime German rival Mercedes-Benz has gone PHEV for its mid-size AMG model this year, the E53. Turbocharged six-cylinder power for gasoline efficiency, and a hybrid system with promised plug-in range of 42 miles. Here too, not an inexpensive PHEV. The test model I drove came in at over $128,000 with several option packages added on.

Even Benz's big boy hot rod has gone plug-in hybrid recently. The S63 delivers its famous AMG V8 rumble when you mash the throttle, but can also serve as a whispering EV on battery power, though only for about 16 miles. Okay, basically a round trip to dinner or some other place close. This big pricey German ride can top $200,000 with options.

Keep in mind, these ultra high-end European cars are not just sold in the U.S., nor even in their home market. They're sold around the world. And around the world, there's a bigger and bigger call for cars to become electrified.

And you can see the benefit if you start doing some browsing, either online or in person.

On the window sticker of any new car sold there's that little EPA box showing the fuel economy. A car that moves under electric power to any degree gets a rating called "MPGe" for miles per gallon equivalent. That includes all PHEVs, and the numbers can be impressive.

That big expensive Bentley scores 52 MPGe. BMW's M5 racks up an MPGe of 50. The Mercedes E53 gets close to 60 with an official MPGe of 59, and even the big S63 is rated at 49 MPGe, even with its under 20 miles of plug-in range.

These high-end hybrids represent the future when it comes to staying in line with regard to efficiency. They may look stylish and exciting when you see one. But keep in mind, they might be gliding along in EV mode, not unlike a fully electric car.

