Majority in favor of offering pony rides at Griffith Park again, survey says

GRIFFITH PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two years after pony rides closed in Griffith Park, a survey shows many people want the ponies back.

In a city-funded survey, about 61% of people were in favor of offering pony rides to children again in that location. The findings can be found on page 26 of the report.

When asked how appealing bringing back the pony rides for children are, 50% of respondents found it "very appealing" and another 11% were also in favor of the idea.

Many people also expressed their interest in less involved animal experiences, such as animal petting or viewing opportunities. A total of 61% found having an animal rescue at the former pony rides site as "very appealing."

Respondents also expressed favorability in having a community garden at the site.

Pony rides at Griffith Park were shut down in 2022 after more than 70 tears. The closure came after allegations of animal mistreatment at the facility.