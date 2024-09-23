Man arrested after caught on video throwing large rocks at Pacoima business

PACOIMA LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man accused of throwing rocks at a family-owned business in Pacoima has been arrested after the vandalism was caught on video.

Security video captured the man throwing large rocks and shattering several windows at La Chuleta Fresca, a butcher shop on Glenoaks Boulevard and Paxton Street on Saturday. In that footage, the suspect also appears to target a security camera.

The business owners say the damage left behind amounts to about $3,500.

It's unclear if the suspect seen on video was experiencing homelessness, but the business owner, Diana Peralta, said that's a big concern in the community.

"It makes me angry. We're a small business, family-owned... and it just sucks," Peralta said.

The suspect was arrested, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, but details about how he was taken into custody was not available.