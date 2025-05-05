Man crashes through front gate of Jennifer Aniston's Bel Air home, LAPD says

LAPD said a man in his 70s crashed through her front gate around 12:20 p.m. A private security guard pulled him out of the vehicle and detained him until police arrived.

LAPD said a man in his 70s crashed through her front gate around 12:20 p.m. A private security guard pulled him out of the vehicle and detained him until police arrived.

LAPD said a man in his 70s crashed through her front gate around 12:20 p.m. A private security guard pulled him out of the vehicle and detained him until police arrived.

LAPD said a man in his 70s crashed through her front gate around 12:20 p.m. A private security guard pulled him out of the vehicle and detained him until police arrived.

BEL AIR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An intruder drove through the front gate of actress Jennifer Aniston's Bel Air home on Monday afternoon, according to Los Angeles police.

LAPD confirmed that the "Friends" star was home when it happened.

Police said a man crashed through her front gate around 12:20 p.m. A private security guard pulled him out of the vehicle and detained him until police arrived.

The man was taken into custody and will be booked for felony vandalism for the damage caused, officials said.

The investigation into the incident and the man's potential motive is ongoing.

Sources close to the investigation tell ABC News that they are looking into the suspect's background. They said he has a minor criminal history, but nothing yet indicates that he was targeting Aniston.

That being said, sources said the crash into her gate did not appear to be an accident. Still, it's unclear if he was specifically targeting Aniston.