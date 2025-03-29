Man dies after crushed by concrete barrier at work site in Commerce, authorities say

COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A worker who died at an industrial work site in Commerce early Saturday morning was crushed by a concrete barrier, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident appears to be accidental.

First responders were called to the site of Strategic Materials, Inc. on Bandini Boulevard just after midnight after getting a call about the man being stuck under a tractor.

The worker was declared dead at the scene.

Additional details were not available, but Cal/OSHA was investigating the incident.