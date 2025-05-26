Man found dead inside U-Haul after welfare check was called in Lancaster, deputies say

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway in Lancaster, where a man's body was found inside a U-Haul.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies first responded to the Shallow Park Inn Motel on Sierra Highway around 1:49 a.m. Sunday for a welfare check on a person who was reportedly missing.

During the investigation, deputies saw a U-Haul truck leave the scene, so they followed it to a home on Beech Avenue.

Inside, they found the man's body in a trash can.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions, but deputies said several people were detained at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.