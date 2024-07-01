WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man with gun taken into custody after standoff on Metro bus in Glendale

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Monday, July 1, 2024 7:04PM
Man with gun in custody after Metro bus standoff in Glendale
A suspect who authorities say had a gun on a Metro bus was taken into custody after a brief standoff in Glendale Monday morning.

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect who authorities say had a gun on a Metro bus was taken into custody after a brief standoff in Glendale Monday morning.

The incident was reported at the intersection of Los Feliz Boulevard and San Fernando Road around 11 a.m. The Glendale Police Department had urged the public to avoid the area until further notice.

According to a statement from Metro, the bus operator noticed a gun in the waistband of a sleeping passenger. Everyone was safely evacuated from the bus.

AIR7 was over the scene where several patrol vehicles set up a perimeter.

The man was eventually taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW