Man with gun taken into custody after standoff on Metro bus in Glendale

A suspect who authorities say had a gun on a Metro bus was taken into custody after a brief standoff in Glendale Monday morning.

A suspect who authorities say had a gun on a Metro bus was taken into custody after a brief standoff in Glendale Monday morning.

A suspect who authorities say had a gun on a Metro bus was taken into custody after a brief standoff in Glendale Monday morning.

A suspect who authorities say had a gun on a Metro bus was taken into custody after a brief standoff in Glendale Monday morning.

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect who authorities say had a gun on a Metro bus was taken into custody after a brief standoff in Glendale Monday morning.

The incident was reported at the intersection of Los Feliz Boulevard and San Fernando Road around 11 a.m. The Glendale Police Department had urged the public to avoid the area until further notice.

According to a statement from Metro, the bus operator noticed a gun in the waistband of a sleeping passenger. Everyone was safely evacuated from the bus.

AIR7 was over the scene where several patrol vehicles set up a perimeter.

The man was eventually taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.