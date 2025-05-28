Father of 3 left paralyzed after shooting on 710 Freeway in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A 33-year-old father of three is paralyzed and fighting for his life after he was randomly shot on the 710 Freeway in Long Beach.

Fabian Limas was driving home from his second job Friday night on southbound lanes near Del Amo Boulevard when two shots rang out.

"He was six minutes away from home when he got struck by a bullet in his back," said his wife, Edith Navar.

One of the shots hit his truck and the other his spine. The dedicated husband and father was left paralyzed from the waist down.

"It's like a nightmare," said Navar. "You don't want (anybody) to go through this. No one deserves this."

On Monday night, there was another car-to-car shooting on the 710 Freeway just 3 miles away. The victim in that incident managed to pull off the freeway and into a Compton gas station after being shot in the leg.

The California Highway Patrol is now investigating if the two cases may be connected.

Navar is pleading for the public's help in finding the person responsible for the shooting before someone loses their life.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help Limas as he fights to recover from his life-altering injury.

Navar says she and her husband, who is her high school sweetheart, are clinging to hope that his injury is temporary.

"He's paralyzed at the moment... a lot of therapy, and I know in God's faith, he will be able to walk again."

The CHP says there's no known motive in either case. Limas and Navar are praying the shooter will be found before anyone else falls victim.