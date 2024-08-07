WATCH LIVE

Man killed by bullet that pierced through apartment wall in North Hollywood

Wednesday, August 7, 2024 2:49AM
Man found fatally shot inside North Hollywood apartment
A man was found fatally shot inside an apartment unit in North Hollywood.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was killed inside a North Hollywood apartment by a bullet fired from a neighboring unit that pierced his wall, police said.

Los Angeles police responded to a shots fired call Monday around 9:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

When officers arrived to the apartment unit, the victim was found with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that a shot fired from a next-door unit pierced through a neighboring wall, striking the victim.

The victim was only described as a man in his 40s.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the LAPD at (818) 374-9550.

