Man killed by bullet that pierced through apartment wall in North Hollywood

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was killed inside a North Hollywood apartment by a bullet fired from a neighboring unit that pierced his wall, police said.
Los Angeles police responded to a shots fired call Monday around 9:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard.
When officers arrived to the apartment unit, the victim was found with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that a shot fired from a next-door unit pierced through a neighboring wall, striking the victim.
The victim was only described as a man in his 40s.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the LAPD at (818) 374-9550.