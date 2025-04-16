Man gets 85 years to life in crime spree that ended with deadly crash in Thousand Oaks

A Camarillo man will serve 85 years to life in prison for a violent crime spree that led to the murder of a 15-year-old high school student.

A Camarillo man will serve 85 years to life in prison for a violent crime spree that led to the murder of a 15-year-old high school student.

A Camarillo man will serve 85 years to life in prison for a violent crime spree that led to the murder of a 15-year-old high school student.

A Camarillo man will serve 85 years to life in prison for a violent crime spree that led to the murder of a 15-year-old high school student.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- A Camarillo man will serve 85 years to life in prison after being convicted in a violent crime spree that led to the death of a 15-year-old high school student.

Austin Allen Eis rammed his car into a group of students outside Westlake High School in Thousands Oaks in 2023. The crash happened after Eis stabbed an employee at a Walmart store in Simi Valley.

Eis then made his way to his parents' home in Camarillo, where an argument led to police being summoned. That incident was followed by the collision in Thousand Oaks.

Wesley Welling was killed in that crash and three other students -- another 15-year-old boy and two girls, ages 14 and 16 -- were injured.

"I said, 'I'm proud of you. I love you. Have a good day,' and that was the last thing I said to him," said Kelly Welling, the mother of Wesley Welling.

Eis was sentenced Tuesday after emotional victim impact statements from survivors and family members of the victim in court.

Eis pleaded guilty in February to murder, assault with a deadly weapon and other charges.