Man shot during attempted robbery in parking lot at South Coast Plaza

A man was shot during an attempted robbery at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, police said.

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was hospitalized after he was shot during an attempted robbery at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, and the gunman remained outstanding Monday.

The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. Sunday in a parking lot near the Bloomingdale's on Bristol Street. The Costa Mesa Police Department says the victim was approached by a suspect trying to rob him.

At some point, the suspect opened fire and struck the victim in the leg. Video from the scene shows a group of people huddled around the victim next to a Lamborghini SUV with the door open. It's unclear if that is the victim's car.

One witness described what they heard unfold.

"You just hear a gunshot and we just see all these people... I guess they looked like they were arguing, but they just started fighting and the guy just fell down to the floor," one man said.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Authorities said the incident was an isolated incident and there was not an immediate threat to the public. An investigation is ongoing.