Victim, suspects ID'd after New Zealand woman killed in robbery attempt at Newport Beach mall

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A victim who was struck and killed by a suspect's vehicle during a botched robbery attempt at Newport Beach's Fashion Island has been identified as a 68-year-old woman visiting from New Zealand. The names of three suspects in custody were also released Wednesday.

The Orange County coroner's office identified the woman as Patricia McKay.

The suspects were identified as Jaden Cunningham, 18, of Lancaster, Malachi Eddward Darnell, 18, of Los Angeles, and Leroyernest Joseph McCrary, 26, of Compton, according to the Newport Beach Police Department. All three were booked on suspicion of homicide, robbery with firearm and conspiracy.

The deadly incident unfolded Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. in the area near the popular shopping mall's Barnes & Noble bookstore.

According to the Newport Beach Police Department, McKay and her husband were walking when two suspects approached them and tried to rob the couple. There was a struggle, and at one point, one of the suspects dragged the woman to the street during the robbery, police said during a press conference Tuesday.

Then the suspects attempted to flee in a white Toyota Camry.

"One of the suspects ran while the vehicle fled and actually struck the female victim," said Officer Steve Oberon, a Police Department spokesman. "The male suspect that ran got back into the vehicle, at which point some rounds were fired from a handgun and the vehicle fled the scene."

Three suspects were taken into custody after a brief pursuit: One was arrested in Cypress. and two others were arrested in South Gate, authorities said.

Video from AIR7 showed several Newport Beach police officers surrounding a home in South Gate, some of whom had their guns drawn, pointing toward the rear of the home.

Initial reports that the woman had been shot were unfounded. Investigators later confirmed she had been fatally struck by the Camry. No one was struck by gunfire, police said.

Oberon said the woman's husband was not believed to have been injured.

Shopping mall scare

As the chaos was unfolding, one woman who works just a few stores down from where the shooting occurred, said initially, she wasn't sure what was happening.

"A lady went in with her daughter, screaming like, 'There's a shooter! There's a shooter,'" she recalled. "We ended up locking down with a lot of customers in there and then waiting."

A 69-year-old woman was fatally struck by a suspect's car after she and her husband were robbed Tuesday afternoon at Fashion Island in Newport Beach, police said.

The employee said her store was locked down for about an hour until they were all released.

"There was just a lot of people who were afraid, just a very scary thing when you're working," she said.

We have to do better as a society. We cannot tolerate this Newport Beach Mayor Will O'Neill

Newport Beach Mayor Will O'Neill lashed out at the suspects during a news conference, calling them "creeps'' and decrying the "stunning, staggering'' attack.

"Newport Beach is a safe community and we're mourning the loss of someone,'' he said. "Frankly, to hell with these guys ... These are thugs. Every community is now dealing with this. We have to do better as a society. We cannot tolerate this.''

O'Neill praised law enforcement officers for collaring the three suspects, but he said, "None of that brings her back.''

O'Neill emphasized that the mall's owners have "phenomenal security,' insisting that it is a safe place for shoppers. "Frankly, I would have no problem coming back here with my family,''

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.