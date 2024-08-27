Shots fired after 2 men robbed by suspects in ski masks at Fashion Island mall in Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- At least one shot was fired late Monday night after two men were robbed by three suspects in ski masks in the parking lot of the Fashion Island shopping mall in Newport Beach, police said.

The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. One of the victims was driving a Rolls-Royce SUV and police said he had his watch and wallet stolen. That person stayed at the scene until police arrived.

The second victim drove to a nearby gas station in his yellow Ferrari. Police said one of the robbers had a gun and fired it during the robbery striking that Ferrari. The victim was not hit by gunfire but suffered some cuts from flying glass, according to investigators.

It's unknown what the suspects were specifically targeting but police said they don't know if the robbers tried to carjack either of the victims.

The suspects remain at large. A description of the suspects was not immediately available but police said they fled in a blue Kia sedan.

"If it's going to be like this I'd rather not go to a mall and fear for my life," said Angie Francis who was visiting Fashion Island. "South Coast Plaza, same thing, they're robbing stores so frequently and getting away with it, and no one can do anything. It's so scary. What are we supposed to do?"

In July, three men were charged with murder and other offenses in connection with the death of a tourist from New Zealand, 68-year-old Patricia McKay, who was fatally run over during an attempted robbery at Fashion Island.

Police said that the robbers had approached McKay and her husband outside of the Barnes & Noble bookstore trying to get a watch and shopping bags, and McKay was run over, trapped under the vehicle and dragged 65 feet as the suspects fled the scene.