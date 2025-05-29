Investigation underway after man shot, killed in front of Long Beach home

A man was shot and killed in front of a home in Long Beach Thursday morning, triggering an investigation into the deadly shooting.

A man was shot and killed in front of a home in Long Beach Thursday morning, triggering an investigation into the deadly shooting.

A man was shot and killed in front of a home in Long Beach Thursday morning, triggering an investigation into the deadly shooting.

A man was shot and killed in front of a home in Long Beach Thursday morning, triggering an investigation into the deadly shooting.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was shot and killed in front of a home in Long Beach Thursday morning, triggering an investigation into the deadly shooting.

Officers responded to the home on Harding Street near Cherry Avenue around 5:30 a.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Details about the shooting were limited, but AIR7 was over the graphic scene where the victim was seen next to a silver sedan, which also had a bullet hole.

Evidence markers on the ground indicate about three to four shots were fired. A weapon was not visible next to the victim or at the scene.

Information on a possible suspect was not available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

