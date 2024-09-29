Man stabbed to death in Beverly Hills after confrontation, police say

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was stabbed to death after a confrontation with another man in Beverly Hills Saturday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded just before 3 p.m. to the 100 block of Spalding Driver, near the intersection of Santa Monica and Wilshire boulevards.

A man was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Beverly Hills police said an investigation indicates the stabbing happened after a confrontation between two men. Further details on the confrontation were not released.

The other man involved is cooperating in the investigation.