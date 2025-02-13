Map shows LA burn scar areas under evacuation warnings due to storm

Evacuation warnings have been issued for burn scar areas in the Los Angeles area ahead of what's likely to be the biggest storm of the season.

Evacuation warnings have been issued for burn scar areas in the Los Angeles area ahead of what's likely to be the biggest storm of the season.

Evacuation warnings have been issued for burn scar areas in the Los Angeles area ahead of what's likely to be the biggest storm of the season.

Evacuation warnings have been issued for burn scar areas in the Los Angeles area ahead of what's likely to be the biggest storm of the season.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Evacuation warnings have been issued for burn scar areas in the Los Angeles area ahead of what's likely to be the biggest storm of the season.

The Los Angeles Fire Department announced that evacuation warnings will take effect at 7 a.m. Thursday through at least 2 p.m. Friday. LAFD has provided a map of the areas affected.

In the Palisades Fire zone, areas that should be prepared to evacuate include: the Getty Villa area, Highlands near the burned areas, Bienveneda area near Temescal Canyon Park, Reseda Boulevard area/Marinette Road near Will Rogers State Park and Mandeville Canyon above Tanners Road.

An evacuation warning will also be in effect for the area east and south of Runyon Canyon. In the Hurst Fire burn area, the Oakridge Mobile Home Park in Sylmar is also under an evacuation warning.

Fire officials said specific homes considered to be at high risk will be subject to mandatory evacuation orders.

A flash flood watch was issued by the National Weather Service for the bulk of Los Angeles County for Thursday morning through the evening, with forecasters saying flooding and debris flows are possible, with the greatest risk in or near the Eaton, Palisades/Franklin and Bridge fire burn scars.

City News Service contributed to this report.