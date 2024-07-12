Martha Green's The Eating Room serves southern food made from scratch in Inland Empire

Head down to Martha Green's The Eating Room, where southern food is made from scratch!

Head down to Martha Green's The Eating Room, where southern food is made from scratch!

Head down to Martha Green's The Eating Room, where southern food is made from scratch!

Head down to Martha Green's The Eating Room, where southern food is made from scratch!

REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) -- Customers looking to try a new restaurant can try Martha Green's The Eating Room, where the philosophy is simple: southern food made from scratch every time!

Located in the heart of downtown Redlands, the owner, Martha Green, and her team have been cooking crave-worthy dishes for 26 years and counting.

"I've just been involved with food and cooking all my life and it's just something that I love," Green said.

Customers can sit down for breakfast and lunch in The Eating Room and feast on everything! Dishes range from hearty scrambles, eggs benedict and the so very "Sinful French Toast," to sandwiches, salads and big juicy burgers.

"All of our food is cooked fresh. We bake all the bread our sandwiches are on," Green explained. "We make everything in house. It's not proofed and baked in house, it's made in house."

Customers can also choose from a wide variety of desserts from the bakery. They offer plenty of gluten free options too. Desserts range from sticky buns, pies, cakes and Martha's famous almond croissant.

"The almond croissant is like a drug deal. The first one is free, because we know you'll be back for another one," Green laughed.

Green was born in Greenville, South Carolina. Her love for food was inspired by her mother and nanny. Since then she has studied all over the world and has written three cookbooks. As an adult, Martha moved west to California.

"The Redlands community is over the top. We are truly a city of giving. I've lived here 58 years," Green said.

But she remains a southern gal at heart.

Anyone who's looking for food made from scratch and a warm and welcoming staff can head down to Martha Green's The Eating Room because that is the place to be.

"I just love everything about food. And I hope that shows in our restaurant," Green said. "We want people to come and eat and be satisfied and want to come back."

Martha Green's The Eating Room is located at 107 E Citrus Ave. in Redlands. They're open seven days a week until 2:30 p.m.

Thank you, Fay, for the submission!

Nominate your favorite restaurant for On The Menu here.